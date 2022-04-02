Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Talks About…What Else? That Will Smith Slap To Chris Rock

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

“Heartbroken” Will Smith Resigns From Movie Academy Ahead Of Decision On His Future After Oscar Slap
Read the full story

Sarah Palin Seeks Return To National Office As Alaskan Congressperson

AP

Why was Tina Fey trending on Twitter Friday night?

It’s because Sarah Palin, the former 2008 vice presidential candidate who was Fey’s doppelgänger and constant foil on Saturday Night Live, is throwing her hat in the national politics ring once again.

Palin, also the former Alaska governor, said Friday that she was entering the race for Alaska’s lone congressional seat, She faces a rough road, as there are nearly 40 other candidates to fill the House seat left vacant by Representative Don Young, who died last month.

“America is at a tipping point,” Palin said in a statement. “As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad