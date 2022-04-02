Sarah Palin Seeks Return To National Office As Alaskan Congressperson

Why was Tina Fey trending on Twitter Friday night?

It’s because Sarah Palin, the former 2008 vice presidential candidate who was Fey’s doppelgänger and constant foil on Saturday Night Live, is throwing her hat in the national politics ring once again.

Palin, also the former Alaska governor, said Friday that she was entering the race for Alaska’s lone congressional seat, She faces a rough road, as there are nearly 40 other candidates to fill the House seat left vacant by Representative Don Young, who died last month.