Sarah Jessica Parker Tests Positive For Covid; Broadway’s ‘Plaza Suite’ Cancels Performance

Sarah Jessica Parker, Mathew Broderick 'Plaza Suite' Joan Marcus

Tonight’s performance of Broadway’s Plaza Suite has been canceled after Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for Covid today. A second test confirmed the diagnosis.

Parker’s husband and co-star Matthew Broderick tested positive on Tuesday and missed this week’s performances of the Neil Simon play. Parker performed with an understudy.

With Parker testing positive, producers made the decision to cancel tonight’s performance. News about future performances of Plaza Suite will be “announced as soon as possible,” producers said.

“Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery,” the production said in a statement.

Ticket holders should contact their point of sale to reschedule for a future performance or obtain a refund.

Plaza Suite is one of several New York stage productions impacted by New York City’s latest uptick in Covid cases. A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer-winning musical, has canceled this week’s Broadway previews, and last week producers of Macbeth starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga put the production on pause.

Both A Strange Loop and Macbeth currently are expected to resume performances on Monday April 11.

Off Broadway, the Public Theater has canceled performances of the new musical SUFFS , composed by and starring Shaina Taub, co-starring Hamilton‘s Phillipa Soo, through April 10.

The cancelations come as New York City experiences an uptick in Covid cases due to a spike in the omicron variant BA.2. While New York City’s daily case average is up, hospitalizations and deaths remain on a decline.

