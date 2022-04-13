Salma Hayek Joins ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ As Thandiwe Newton Steps Away From Project Due To Personal Reasons

Salma Hayek has joined Channing Tatum in Warner Bros. Magic Mike’s The Last Dance, replacing Thandiwe Newton, who had to step away from the project for personal reasons.

“Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.

The film is in production in London and will premiere on HBO Max. Plot details for this pic are unknown at this time.

Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first Magic Mike film, returns to direct this pic with Reid Carolyn writing the script. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

The first two films combined to gross nearly $300 million worldwide, and in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live.

Hayek was most recently seen in Marvel’s Eternals. She is repped by CAA and Management 360.