Salma Hayek Pinault-Produced Film ‘Quiero Tu Vida’ For TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+ Announces Cast; Begins Production

Quiero Tu Vida
(Top L-R) Erick Elías, Zuria Vega, Bárbara de Regil, (Bottom L-R) Jesús Zavala and Natalia Téllez Vix+

EXCLUSIVE: The Salma Hayek Pinault-produced film Quiero Tu Vida (I Want Your Life) for TelevisaUnivision‘s Vix+ announced its leading cast as production begins in Mexico City.

The romantic fantasy feature stars Erick Elías (Tormenta en el Paraíso, El Hotel de los Secretos), Zuria Vega (Que te Perdone Dios, Mi Marido Tiene Familia), Bárbara de Regil (El Torito, Rosario Tijeras), Jesús Zavala (La Boda de Valentina, Cómplices) and Natalia Téllez (Logout and Te Acuerdas de Mí).

Quiero Tu Vida follows Nico (Elías), a young soccer player whose promising career comes to a sudden end when he suffers a devastating injury on the field. Eight years later, Nico turns into a bitter man who keeps fantasizing about what his life could have been.

When the universe magically gives him an opportunity to live the life he always dreamed of, Nico learns that fame and glory can be deceitful and sometimes happiness comes in the most unexpected ways.

The film, based on a script by José Tamez and Garcia Castro, is produced by Hayek Pinault and Tamez under their Ventanarosa banner along with Jorge Garcia Castro. Jorge Colón (Sin Ella, Tired of Kissing Frogs) serves as director.

This is the first project under TelevisaUnivision’s recently announced first-look deal with Ventanarosa Productions to produce Spanish-language feature films exclusively for Vix+.

