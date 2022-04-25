Sabrina Wiewel Named Chief Operating Officer At Crown Media Family Networks

Crown Media Family Networks has upped Hallmark veteran Sabrina Wiewel to chief operating officer. She’ll assume responsibility for Crown Media’s corporate strategy and business development, and will lead the company’s non-cable business units, including SVOD, international, publishing, home entertainment, and licensing.

Wiewel will also oversee the teams responsible for the company’s technology and ops areas. She will report to President & CEO Wonya Lucas.

“Sabrina is an exceptionally talented operational and results-driven executive. I am thrilled she is joining my team at Crown Media,” Lucas said in a statement. “Her extensive strategic business and customer development experience, her deep knowledge of our company and enterprise, coupled with her care and passion for people make her an excellent addition to our company.”

“I feel so fortunate to be a part of the Hallmark family and to be able to continue working across this beloved brand, now with Crown Media, to help put more love and care into the world,” continued Wiewel in a statement. “I’ve had many opportunities to help drive performance and business results over the course of my Hallmark career, but what stands out for me most, is the people I have been able to work with and the culture and employee experience I have been able to help shape. I’m grateful for what this work has done for me, both personally and professionally, and I’m excited to continue the journey with Crown Media, where I’ll be working with an incredibly talented group of people committed to fulfilling our purpose and honoring our brand.”

Wiewel became Hallmark’s exec VP, chief administrator officer in 2019 after serving as a senior vice president of customer development. Before joining Hallmark, Wiewel worked in a variety of executive leadership roles at H&R Block.