Composer Joe Wong Debuts New ‘Russian Doll’ Cue Spanning Main Themes From Both Seasons

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive track recorded for Netflix’s Russian Doll, which is set for digital release on a Seasons 1 & 2 soundtrack tomorrow via Gardener Recordings, as the show returns for its second season.

In its first season, debuting in 2019, Russian Doll introduced viewers to a woman named Nadia (Natasha Lyonne), who is caught in a time loop as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party, one night in New York City. She dies repeatedly, and always restarts at the same moment at the party, as she tries to figure out what is happening to her.

Season 2 is set four years after Nadia and her fellow looping human Alan (Charlie Barnett) discover a time portal that sends them both on an era-spanning adventure through the past. Now, once again, the two must search for a way out of the loop together. Wong’s latest soundtrack release features dream-like highlights from the show’s breakout first season, as well as cues from the second, taking the listener on a journey through life, death, space and time.

Lyonne, who co-created the series with Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler, says that in many ways, she thinks of Russian Doll “as a musical, with the score serving to bridge and guide us through the rollercoaster of Nadia’s puzzle box adventure.”

With the new season, the co-creators wanted to use “the investigative beats” of Season 1 as “a jumping-off point to an ever more dense and psychedelic landing.”

“The score to Russian Doll is constructed much like the eponymous nesting doll,” notes Wong. “I developed a series of leitmotifs which can function alone or nested inside one another, resulting in fugue-like cues.”

This season, the composer continues, Russian Doll‘s characters travel back to historical Hungary, as well as 1980s New York. “When deciding on the musical palette for this season, I imagined the sound of a Lisztian figure transported a hundred years into the future,” he shares. “This episode [on which the new track features]–the season finale–contains an intermingling of all of the main themes from both seasons, imagined through this sonic lens.”

Lyonne says in closing that it’s been “a joy” to get to work with Wong over the course of the show’s first two seasons. “He’s like a one man Jughead band,” she jokes. “My only hope is that someday I get to see him work with a full orchestra as we bring our next joint project to life.”

Wong’s projects as a composer range from Emmy winners Russian Doll and Master Of None, to the critically lauded animated series The Midnight Gospel, hit YA film series To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, network favorites including Kenan (NBC) and The Big Leap (Fox), and such meticulously bizarre outsider fare as Chad (TBS) and Superjail! (Adult Swim). In between those extremes, he has scored Sundance-winning narrative features and award-winning documentaries including The Pool, Independent Lens and 6 Days to Air. Wong’s acclaimed debut solo album, the psychedelic, orchestral Nite Creatures, was released by Decca/Universal in 2020.

Gardener Recordings is a boutique label services company founded in 2021 by Kevin Kertes and Chris Davies, which partners with artists & production companies to usher their musical works into the marketplace. Its first release was an EP by DJ Flula called SuperVillian, featuring music inspired by the film The Suicide Squad. Since that time, Gardener has released albums by Fil Eisler (The Desperate Hour), Phil Mossman (Funny Face) and Nate Heller (Sophie Jones), and the score to The Art of Waiting by Frank Ilfman. Other scores on the label include Holler, Cowboys and Wild Indian.

Listen to Wong’s Russian Doll track, “Analog Doll,” by clicking above.