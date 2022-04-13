‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Sets All-Winners Season 7, Reveals Returning Queens

The RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise has yet another twist in store for queens and fans. On Wednesday, Paramount + revealed that RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 will be unlike previous iterations, with previous Drag Race winners returning to snatch the crown once again.

Instead of bringing back queens who sashayed away without the grand prize in their Drag Race proper seasons, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will see a cast of all former winners compete for the title of “Queen of All Queen”s and a cash prize of $200,000. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will begin streaming on Paramount+ on May 20.

The eight winning queens set to return to the Drag Race stage are Season 12’s Jaida Essence Hall, Season 5’s Jinkx Monsoon, All Stars 4 winners Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck, Season 3’s Raja, All Stars Season 5’s Shea Coulée, Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne and Season 11’s Yvie Oddly. While some will return for their second go at the drag franchise, others will strut their stuff for the third time.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars cast ru-veal above.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race are produced by World of Wonder Productions