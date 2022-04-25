Rocket Science Names Patricia Arias As Director Of Sales

UK sales outfit Rocket Science has hired Patricia Arias as Director of Sales.

Arias joins from Voltage, where she was Vice President of International Sales and Distribution. Previously, she was VP of Film Mode Entertainment, and had roles at Global Road and AMC Networks’ Sundance TV.

For Rocket Science she will be relocating from Los Angeles to London in the run-up to Cannes, where the company will be representing David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future screening in Official Competition and Thomas M Wright’s Joel Edgerton-starrer The Stranger premiering in Un Certain Regard.

Thorsten Schumacher MD of Rocket Science said, “Patricia will be a key player across all aspects of our business as we continue our global growth. Patricia is regarded by the industry as one of the brightest talents with a deep and broad understanding of the various international markets and its players – and we’re delighted she’s joined us at Rocket Science.”

Arias added, “With impeccable taste and a well-respected business acumen, Rocket Science has established itself with a unique sales paradigm that deeply resonates with both my creative affinities and strategic skillsets. I am ecstatic to join this ambitious team and extremely proud to present Rocket Science’s slate of prestigious projects to the world.”