Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix.

The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco.

Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster.

The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the streamer’s own studio.

Parks and Recreation star Rob Lowe is currently starring in and producing season three of 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star.

John Owen Lowe is a writer, producer and actor, who starred in Fox legal comedy The Grinder alongside his father as well as in Netflix film Holiday In The Wild, also alongside his father and Kristin Davis. He has also served as a story editor on 9-1-1: Lone Star and recently finished production on indie feature Grace Point from writer/director Rory Karpf.

Fresco was creator, showrunner and exec producer of Netflix’s zom-com Santa Clarita Diet, which starred Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant and is currently developing a comedy series about former First Daughter Alice Roosevelt Longworth for HBO Max. He has written on shows including My Name Is Earl and Mad About You and also created Better Off Ted and Andy Richter Controls the Universe.

“We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen,” said Netflix Head of Comedy Tracey Pakosta. “The three of them – and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities – are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies.”

Rob Lowe is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. John Owen Lowe is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment, and attorney Jonathan D. West at Latham & Watkins. Victor Fresco is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich & Gellman.