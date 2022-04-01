‘Truth Be Told’: Ricardo Chavira Joins Season 3 Cast Of Apple TV+ Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ricardo Chavira has landed a role in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told as a recurring guest star.

Descending into the world of true-crime podcasts, Truth Be Told stars Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Scoville, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, the series provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

The upcoming season will see Poppy focus on a new case with newly added Gabrielle Union starring as Eva, an outspoken high school principal who becomes embroiled in a problematic incident.

With Spencer’s Poppy as the thread through the anthology series and a core cast around Spencer also staying on, each season tells a different story and features new stars opposite her.

NAACP Image Award-winning Truth Be Told is created and executive produced by Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Season 3 is helmed by showrunner Maisha Closson, who also serves as executive producer. In addition to starring, Spencer serves as executive producer alongside producing partner Brian Clisham via her company, Orit Entertainment. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, and Endeavor Content. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce for Hello Sunshine, and Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping executive produce for Chernin Entertainment. Mikkel Nørgaard also serves as executive producer.

Chavira most recently appeared in the Netflix series Selena as a series regular. He is most notably known for his portrayal of Carlos Solis in the hit ABC series Desperate Housewives.

Other credits include Kevin Can Wait, Jane the Virgin, The Santa Clarita Diet, and Scandal.

