‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Bringing Back Reid Scott As Series Regular In Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: If you interpreted the Season 4 finale of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to mean that character Gordon Ford was going to play a key role in future episodes, you would be correct. Deadline has learned that Reid Scott, who plays Ford, will become a series regular in the fifth and final season of the Prime Video series.

Scott was featured in four episodes of Maisel last season as Ford, the host of a fictitious talk show. The fourth season ended with Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) looking up at a billboard advertising the handsome host. Will Midge get that coveted appearance in late-night?

Best known for starring opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus on HBO’s Veep, Scott’s most recent credits include stints on Black-ish, The Afterparty, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Why Women Kill.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator and executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is in production on Season 5 in New York City. All four seasons of the show are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

No premiere date for the final season has been announced. Besides Brosnahan, the series stars Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby.