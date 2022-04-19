Ian & Eshom Nelms’ Action-Thriller ‘Red Right Hand’ Adds Garret Dillahunt

EXCLUSIVE: Garret Dillahunt (Ambulance) is the latest addition to the cast of the action-thriller Red Right Hand, from brother directors Ian and Eshom Nelms (Fatman). He joins an ensemble that also includes Orlando Bloom, Andie MacDowell and Scott Haze, as previously announced.

The film written by Jonathan Easley follows Cash (Bloom), who is trying to live an honest and quiet life, taking care of his niece Savannah in the Appalachian hills of Odim County. When the sadistic Queenpin Big Cat (MacDowell), who runs the town, forces him back into her services, Cash learns he’s capable of anything—even killing—to protect the town and the only family he has left. As the journey gets harder, Cash is drawn into a nightmare that blurs the lines between good and evil.

Dillahunt will portray Wilder—an ex-addict turned preacher who acts as an advisor and protector to Cash and his family, and struggles to contain his violent nature. Asbury Park Pictures is the project’s financier, and is producing alongside Traction. Individual producers on board include John Wick‘s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Asbury Park Pictures’ Mike Gabrawy, Traction’s Jason Tamasco and Zak Kristofek, and Michelle Lang. Galen Smith and Marc Danon are serving as executive producers, with production taking place in Kentucky.

Dillahunt is a Critics’ Choice Award nominee who can currently be seen in Michael Bay’s actioner Ambulance. He’ll next appear in the feature drama Where the Crawdads Sing, with Daisy Edgar-Jones and David Strathairn, which Sony is releasing on July 15, and the IMDb TV comedy series Sprung, debuting later this year, which he exec produces with Greg Garcia. The actor has previously been seen on such series as Fear the Walking Dead, The Guest Book, The Gifted, The Mindy Project, Hand of God, Justified and Raising Hope, among others. Additional film credits include Army of the Dead, Widows, 12 Years a Slave, Looper, Winter’s Bone and No Country for Old Men.

Dillahunt is repped by APA and D2 Management.