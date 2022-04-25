‘Red Right Hand’: Mo McRae, Brian Geraghty & More Round Out Cast Of Ian And Eshom Nelms’ Action-Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Mo McRae (The Flight Attendant), Brian Geraghty (Gaslit), Chapel Oaks (The First Lady), Kenneth Miller (12 Strong) and Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot) are the final additions to the cast of Ian and Eshom Nelms’ action-thriller Red Right Hand, which is in production in Kentucky. The actors join an ensemble that also includes Orlando Bloom, Andie MacDowell, Scott Haze and Garret Dillahunt, as previously announced.

Red Right Hand finds Cash (Bloom) trying to live an honest and quiet life with his widowed brother-in-law Finney (Haze) and niece, Savannah (Oaks), in the Appalachian hills of Odim County. When the sadistic Queenpin Big Cat (MacDowell), who runs the town, forces him back into her services to pay off Finney’s debts, Cash will use any means necessary—even killing—to protect his town and the only family he has left. As the journey gets harder, Cash is drawn into a nightmare that blurs the lines between good and evil. McRae will play Deputy Duke Parks, with Geraghty as Sheriff Hollister. Miller and Logan will portray Big Cat’s henchman, The Buck and The Doe.

Jonathan Easley penned the script. Asbury Park Pictures is serving as the film’s financier and producing alongside Traction. Individual producers on the project include John Wick‘s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Asbury Park Pictures’ Mike Gabrawy, Traction’s Jason Tamasco and Zak Kristofek, and Michelle Lang. Galen Smith and Marc Danon are serving as executive producers.

McRae is an actor and filmmaker who can currently be seen in the second season of HBO Max’s hit series, The Flight Attendant. He’s previously been seen on such series as Sons of Anarchy, Big Little Lies, Almost Family, Pitch and Murder in the First. His film credits include Wild, Den of Thieves and Lee Daniels’ The Butler. McRae’s feature directorial debut A Lot of Nothing, which he also co-wrote and produced, premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival and was nominated for the Grand Jury Award.

Geraghty was most recently seen on David E. Kelley’s ABC series Big Sky, and will next be seen on Starz’s Watergate drama, Gaslit. He’s also been seen on series including The Fugitive, Briarpatch, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., The Alienist, Chicago Med, Ray Donovan and Boardwalk Empire, among others. Notable film credits include Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Flight, The Hurt Locker, We Are Marshall, Bobby, When a Stranger Calls, Art School Confidential and Jarhead.

Oaks makes her feature film debut with Red Right Hand, and will also soon appear on Showtime’s drama series The First Lady, which stars Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Mille has been seen in such films as Silk Road, 12 Strong and Only the Brave. His TV credits include Messiah, Waco, Midnight, Texas and Manhattan.

Logan recently completed production on the Paramount film Organ Trail and A24’s The Inspection. The actor can currently be seen recurring on Hulu’s Dopesick opposite Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever, and will next be seen opposite Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry in the FX limited series Class Of ’09. He’s also been seen on such series as Creepshow, Watchmen, Queen of the South and Hap and Leonard. Additional film credits include I Care a Lot, The Best of Enemies and Instant Family.

McRae is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and attorney Paul Hastings; Geraghty by Gersh and Management 360; Oaks by Ursula Wiedmann Models; Miller by Joseph Le Talent Agency and Matt Sherman Management; and Logan by Authentic Talent and Literary Management.