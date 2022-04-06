‘Reasonable Doubt’: Victor Rasuk, Christopher Cassarino, Brooke Lyons, Eugene Byrd Join Onyx Collective’s Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Baker and the Beauty alum Victor Rasuk, Christopher Cassarino (New Amsterdam), Brooke Lyons (Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector) and Eugene Byrd (8 Mile) are set for key recurring roles opposite Emayatzy Corinealdi in Disney’s Onyx Collective series Reasonable Doubt to stream on Hulu. The legal drama hails from writer/executive producer Raamla Mohamed (Scandal); executive producer Kerry Washington, who will direct the first episode; and ABC Signature.

In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart (Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

Rasuk plays Mike Llanas, an overzealous D.A., a man who lives and dies for his work. He and Jax went to law school together and have a history as rivals.

Cassarino will play Rich, an attorney at the same firm where Jax works, dealing mostly with contracts and litigation. He clashes with Jax during a huge case during the season.

Lyons portrays Sarah, the wife of multi-millionaire Braydon Mitchell. Sarah is well-educated and gave up everything to support her husband.

Byrd plays CJ, Damon’s brother, who feels betrayed when Damon questions him about conducting other business at the auto-shop while Damon was in jail.

Mohamed executive produces alongside Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Celebrity attorney Shawn Holley, a member of O.J. Simpson’s legal defense “Dream Team,” and Jon Leshay are co-executive producers.

Rasuk played the series lead in ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty, which is currently streaming on Netflix. He’s also known for his work as the lead on HBO’s How to Make it in America and has appeared on series including ER, Stalker, Colony, Blue Bloods and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Rasuk is repped by Gersh, Washington Square Films and attorney Todd Rubenstein.

Cassarino is best known for his recurring roles in NBC’s New Amsterdam as well as Disney+’s The Right Stuff. He has guest starred on The Equalizer, Blue Bloods, Law & Order: SVU, The Code, NCIS: New Orleans and PBS’ Mercy Street, among others. Cassarino is repped by SMS Talent and managed by Peg Donegan at Framework Entertainment.

Lyons played forensic specialist Kate on Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. She was also a series regular on Life Sentence and recurred on The Affair. Lyons is represented by Realm Talent, Vault Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson.

Byrd is best known for his roles in feature films such as 8 Mile and Dead Man. He recurred as Dr. Clark Edison on Fox’s Bones in addition to his work on the CW’s Arrow. He’s repped by Principal Entertainment and Pakula/King & Associates.