‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Cynthia Bailey Signs With CGEM Talent

Bravo Media

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has signed with CGEM Talent for management representation in all areas. Best-known for her time on the Bravo series, Bailey also recently completed an appearance on the Peacock spin-off, Ultimate Girls Trip. She also wrapped CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother, where she finished in third place.On the scripted side, Bailey can now be seen in a lead role in the movie Cruel Instructions for Lifetime. Her additional credits include Freeform’s Single Drunk Female , BET’s Games People Play and Tales, Fox’s Star and Terror Lake Drive for All Blk.Bailey is managed by Chris Giovanni at CGEM Talent and continues to be represented by Pantheon.

