‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Cynthia Bailey Signs With CGEM Talent

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has signed with CGEM Talent for management representation in all areas. Best-known for her time on the Bravo series, Bailey also recently completed an appearance on the Peacock spin-off, Ultimate Girls Trip. She also wrapped CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother, where she finished in third place. On the scripted side, Bailey can now be seen in a lead role in the movie Cruel Instructions for Lifetime. Her additional credits include Freeform’s Single Drunk Female , BET’s Games People Play and Tales, Fox’s Star and Terror Lake Drive for All Blk. Bailey is managed by Chris Giovanni at CGEM Talent and continues to be represented by Pantheon.
