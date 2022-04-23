Re Styles Dies: Costume Designer, Actress And Singer WIth The Tubes Was 72

Re Styles, who recorded and toured with The Tubes and contributed to their unique stage attire, has died. She was 72 and passed on April 17, according to multiple news accounts.

Born Shirley Macleod in the Netherlands in 1950, she modeled in Penthouse and Playboy, then moved on to appear in Alejandro Jodorowsky’s film The Holy Mountain and Sun Ra’s science fiction film Space Is the Place.

She met The Tubes at an art school show and quickly fell in with the San Francisco-based troupe. By 1975, she was coordinating their clothes and wild stage maneuvers, while appearing onstage herself. In one memorable take, she appeared as heiress Patty Hearst. She also would dress in leather outfits and dance suggestively with lead singer Fee Waybill during the fan-favorite song “Mondo Bondage.”

Styles sang on the band’s first U.S. charting single, duetting with Waybill on “Don’t Touch Me There,” and later on “Prime Time” from the 1979 album Remote Control. The latter single reached No. 34 in the UK. Listen to “Prime Time” above.

She married Tubes drummer Prairie Prince in 1979.

Styles appeared in the 1980 film Xanadu with The Tubes, but stopped performing with the group by the time they released their breakthrough fifth album The Completion Backward Principle the following year.

No information on survivors or memorial plans has been released.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.