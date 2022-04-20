Rapper A$AP Rocky Arrested On Assault With A Deadly Weapon Charges Connected To Hollywood Shooting

Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested upon arrival today at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a November 2021 shooting, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested after flying in on a private plane from Barbados, where he had been on vacation with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna, according to NBC.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Read All Of Deadline’s Exclusive Coverage

The Los Angeles Police Department described the shooting incident as follows:

On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area. The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.

City News Service contributed to this report.