Range Signs ‘Audible’ Filmmaker Matt Ogens

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed award-winning visionary filmmaker Matt Ogens. Ogens new Netflix Original Audible was nominated for Best Documentary Short at the 94 Academy Awards. The documentary is an immersive coming-of-age story told from the perspective of Deaf high school students and communicated through sign language. He is currently in production on his follow up documentary film based on the viral Nigerian Ballet dancer internet sensation.

His breakthrough documentary Confessions of a Superhero, which premiered at SXSW to critical acclaim. He subsequently went on to earn a Primetime Emmy Award for his From Harlem With Love installment of ESPN 30 for 30. Recent projects include the two-time Emmy-nominated documentary series Why We Fight, which Ogens created and executive-produces, as well as the Emmy-nominated La Louvre, an augmented reality film he directed for RYOT and Huffington Post.

On the ad front, Ogens collaborates with top agencies and brands, helming major campaigns for iconic brands earning several prominent awards including Cannes Lions, Clios, One Show, Webby Awards, and the SXSW Interactive Award. He directed the Super Bowl campaign for Verizon titled “The Team Who Wouldn’t Be Here.” Executive produced by Peter Berg it earned three Cannes Lions and four Clio Awards, a Webby Award, and a One Show Award.