Broadway’s Ramin Karimloo To Miss ‘Funny Girl’ Performances After Positive Covid Test

Ramin Karimloo, 'Funny Girl' Matthew Murphy

Ramin Karimloo, the male lead of Broadway’s Funny Girl, will be out of the show temporarily after testing positive for Covid just four days after the musical revival’s opening night.

Karimloo, who plays Nick Arnstein to Beanie Feldstein’s Fanny Brice, posted the news on his Instagram page today. Next to a photo of the Manhattan skyline taken from a balcony window, Karimloo wrote, “Hey Folks. My view for the next ten days or thereabouts. So… I’ve tested positive for the Rona. I’m feeling fine other than completely bummed to not be able to perform. Per the Broadway protocol, I have to be out of the show for 10 days. See you at Arnstein’s soon. Until then, it’s not a bad view ;)”

Funny Girl opened Sunday, April 24, and has been performing to packed houses at the August Wilson Theatre. In addition to Karimloo and Feldstein, the revival stars Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes. Michael Mayer is the director.

 

