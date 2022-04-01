Rachel Zegler To Voice Lead Of Apple Original Films And Skydance Animation’s ‘Spellbound’

EXCLUSIVE: West Side Story star Rachel Zegler is set to provide the voice of Princess Ellian, the lead role in Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation’s new animated musical feature Spellbound. Ellian is the tenacious princess who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.

Vicky Jenson is directing the pic with Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton penning the script. The original score for the film hails from Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, with lyrics by Glenn Slater. Chris Montan serves as executive music producer. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman are producing for Skydance Animation.

Zegler has had herself a year following her breakout role as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story . The film earned her critical acclaim and played a big part in her landing the huge role as the titular character in Disney’s new Snow White, which is currently in production. She will be seen next alongside Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu in D.C. Comics’ Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Spellbound joins an expanding lineup of Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation projects, alongside upcoming titles such as the animated series Wondla. The studio’s inaugural Apple Original short film, Blush, had its world premiere as part of the Tribeca Film Festival’s animated shorts program and is now streaming on Apple TV+. Later this year, Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation will also premiere their first animated feature Luck August 5 on Apple TV+.

Zegler is repped by ICM Partners.