Migos’ Quavo To Star In Action Thriller Feature ‘Takeover’ From Trioscope & Quality Control

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Quavo, co-founder and frontman of hip hop group Migos, is to star in a new feature film set in Atlanta’s street takeover car culture.

Quavo, who has featured in series such as Atlanta, Black-ish and Narcos: Mexico, will front Takeover, which comes from Quality Films, the production arm of record label and management company Quality Control, and Trioscope, the company behind Netflix’s animated hybrid drama The Liberator as well as Atlanta-based film financing group Georgia Production Finance

The film is written by Jeb Stuart, the writer behind films including Die Hard and The Fugitive, and Brandon Easton, who has written on series including ABC’s Marvel’s Agent Carter, and will be directed by Trioscope Chief Creative Officer Greg Jonkajtys, who directed The Liberator.

Quavo will play Guy Miller, a recent parolee who’s attempting to rehabilitate his life, when circumstances propel him back into Atlanta’s thriving and dangerous takeover scene. He must live up to his reputation as one of the slipperiest street operators in a lethal, head-long race against time.

The film will look at the fascination with sideshows, stunts in car culture that see drivers take over streets and parking lots to do tricks. Trioscope, using its proprietary animation technique, will bring this to life by fusing live-action performances with animation.

It is first among a slate of co-produced scripted projects between Trioscope and Quality Control after the two companies struck a deal last year.

Takeover will also offer new ways for fans to participate in its release.

It will be produced by L.C. Crowley, Brandon Barr and Greg Jonkajtys for Trioscope Studios, Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas and Brian Sher for Quality Films, Jeb Stuart for Real Folk Productions, Don Mandrik, Quavo for Huncho Films and Jen McDaniels.

Mandrik, Managing Director of Georgia Production Finance, led the capitalization of the film, alongside automotive tech entrepreneur, Take It To The Track USA’s Brian Consaul. The two assembled the financing from within Atlanta’s exotic and racing car community and via partnerships with car brands.

Quavo said, “I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta. This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”

“With our unique approach, we’re able to transcend traditional storytelling and immerse viewers into the elaborate, fast-paced world of street takeovers,” said Crowley.

“The film brings together the industry’s most talented visionaries both on and off the screen,” added Sher. “We’re thrilled to deliver an unparalleled edge-of-your seat ride that will introduce many viewers to a world they never knew existed.”

“We are excited to be partnering with the teams from Trioscope and Quality Control on what we anticipate to be the first of many projects together, as they collectively represent some of the best and brightest content creators in the industry,” said Mandrik.