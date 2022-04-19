42 Signs Immersive Theater Company Punchdrunk For Global Representation

EXCLUSIVE: 42 management has signed celebrated immersive theater company Punchdrunk for global representation in all areas.

The company is currently hosting previews for new show Burnt City, which officially opens Thursday 21 April in London.

Founded in 2000 by Felix Barrett, the British firm has developed a passionate fanbase thanks to its unique form of immersive theater, which leaves audiences free to choose what to watch and where to go in vast, decorated spaces. The shows combine mass spectacle with intimate audience experience and the company has staged events in UK, U.S. and China.

Popular shows have included Sleep No More and The Downed Man: A Hollywood Fable. Burnt City is based around the fall of Troy and will be performed in Woolwich Arsenal, London.

The company, which launched Punchdrunk International in 2015, also has a track record for creative collaborations outside of their physical shows including with Sky, HBO and Samsung.

The company’s first TV project was limited series The Third Day, a co-production between Sky, HBO, Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, writer Dennis Kelly and Punchdrunk. It starred Jude Law, Emily Watson, Paddy Considine and Katherine Waterston, and aired in the UK and the U.S. in 2020.

As we revealed last month, U.S. and UK-based management and production outfit 42 recently got investment from Lionsgate.