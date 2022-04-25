You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Protagonist Pictures Hires Alice Vail As Creative Executive

UK sales company Protagonist Pictures has named Alice Vail as Creative Executive.

Vail joins from Number 9 Films where she was Development Editor, working on pics including Eva Husson’s Cannes Official selection Mothering Sunday, and Oliver Hermanus’s Sundance pic Living. She began her career at Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.

Reporting to Head of Development Len Rowles and Head of Acquisitions Luane Gauer, Vail will be working across Protagonist’s film and television projects with a focus on supporting new talent.

“We are delighted to welcome Alice to the Protagonist team,” said Rowles and Gauer in a joint statement. “Her broad industry experience, ability to analyse scripts with a view to worldwide market appeal, and her passion for spotting and nurturing new talent, make her a great asset to our development and acquisition activities.”

