Protagonist Pictures Hires Alice Vail As Creative Executive

UK sales company Protagonist Pictures has named Alice Vail as Creative Executive.

Vail joins from Number 9 Films where she was Development Editor, working on pics including Eva Husson’s Cannes Official selection Mothering Sunday, and Oliver Hermanus’s Sundance pic Living. She began her career at Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.

Reporting to Head of Development Len Rowles and Head of Acquisitions Luane Gauer, Vail will be working across Protagonist’s film and television projects with a focus on supporting new talent.

“We are delighted to welcome Alice to the Protagonist team,” said Rowles and Gauer in a joint statement. “Her broad industry experience, ability to analyse scripts with a view to worldwide market appeal, and her passion for spotting and nurturing new talent, make her a great asset to our development and acquisition activities.”