Production On Showtime Series ‘American Gigolo’ Shut Down Following Showrunner David Hollander’s Dismissal

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime and Paramount Television Studios have suspended production for four days on upcoming series American Gigolo, a reboot of the popular 1980 movie. The move comes a couple of days after the Paramount network and TV studio severed ties with the series’ developer, writer, director and executive producer David Hollander following an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Production on the series, headlined by Jon Bernthal, was originally slated to continue following Hollander’s ouster, with one of Hollander’s top lieutenants, believed to be co-executive producer David Bar Katz, stepping in as showrunner. The American Gigolo series, produced by Paramount TV Studios with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, has about two episodes left to shoot from its 10-episode order, I hear.

In addition to the leadership change, I hear the production shutdown is being attributed to an actor being temporarily unavailable. The reasons are unclear but I have not heard that it’s Covid-related. I will update the story if/when more information is available.

The decision to take a pause in filming comes amid a strong reaction to Hollander’s exit, with a slew of former associates sharing their past experiences working with him, largely anonymously. Hollander also has since exited CBS/CBS Studios’ comedy series How We Roll, on which he served as EP in Season 1.

“David Hollander is no longer on the drama series American Gigolo and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him,” a spokesperson told Deadline in a statement Saturday, declining further comment.

Hollander wrote and directed the pilot for the new American Gigolo, a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1980 film. Bernthal plays Julian Kaye, who is introduced 15 years after he’s been arrested for murder and struggling to find his footing in the modern-day Los Angeles sex industry, while seeking the truth about the setup that sent him to prison all those years ago and also hoping to reconnect with Michelle, his one true love, played by Gretchen Mol.

The cast also includes Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle, Leland Orser and Wayne Brady. Bruckheimer executive produces along with Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.