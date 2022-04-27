You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Spotify Shrugs Off Joe Rogan Podcast Drama, Topping Q1 Estimates: “Nothing Has Changed At All”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

MGM Shakeup: Mike De Luca & Pam Abdy Leaving As Studio Folds Into Amazon
Read the full story

PGA’s Produced By Conference Gets 2022 Dates

The Producers Guild of America said today that its 2022 Produced By Conference will be held Saturday an Sunday, June 11-12, at the Fox in Century City. Watch the announcement video above.

The 13th edition of the networking event and educational forum spans film, TV and new media, with the goal of sparking conversation and action around the most pressing issues facing the industry and how producers are shifting the future of the industry. The 2022 Produced By Conference will be co-chaired by Shondaland’s Betsy Beers, Funny or Die CEO Mike Farah and Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King.

Produced By also will provide the opportunity for attendees to get firsthand advice from notable producers during the its Mentoring Roundtables. The event’s long-standing Pitch Perfect session is back this year to provide a platform for selected attendees to pitch projects to experienced producers and executives who will provide feedback.

The 2020 Produced By event had been set for early June but was postponed and ultimately canceled amid the Covid pandemic. Last year’s event also was scrapped.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad