Prodigal Taps ‘Kick-Ass’ Producer Tarquin Pack To Head Film & TV Division

EXCLUSIVE: Prodigal, Inc, the L.A.-based entertainment company headed by Arvind Ethan David, a producer of the Tony Award-nominated Jagged Little Pill, has hired Tarquin Pack, producer of films including Kick-Ass, Kick-Ass 2, The Debt, Stardust and X-Men: First Class, as Producer + Head of Film & TV.

Said Pack in a statement, “Arvind and the team at Prodigal have demonstrated excellence across theatre, television, film – and even expanded during the pandemic into tabletop gaming, escape rooms and audio dramas. I look forward to actively growing our presence in the U.K. and am thrilled to build on the many projects we currently have in development,”

Pack, based out of the United Kingdom, will oversee development and production for film and TV for Prodigal, along with current Director of Development and Head of Audio, Brittany Chapman.

“The last few years of producing amidst a pandemic showed us that we couldn’t stay as we were, but had to change and grow, ” said David. “Tarquin is one of the most capable and resilient producers I know and having him as a partner to expand our company’s film slate and international business is an exciting step in taking Prodigal to the next level.”

In addition to his work as a lead producer of Jagged Little Pill – which has followed its Broadway engagement with productions in Australia, United Kingdom, and on U.S. Tour – David and Prodigal work across television (Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys at Amazon, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency for Netflix & BBC America), film (The Garden of Evening Mists for HBO), and audio (Audible’s The Neil Gaiman at the End of the Universe), as well as table-top games (Mother of Frankenstein).

Prodigal’s upcoming TV projects include Futuristic Violence and Fancy Suits, created by Brian Duffield based on the best-selling book series by David Wong, set up at Circle of Confusion/ITV, Studios; The Highest House, a TV adaptation of the graphic novel by Peter Gross and Mike Carey (Lucifer) showrun and co-written by Gabrielle Stanton (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Nick Bragg (The 100); as well as an untitled music-driven project at Tristar TV.

On the feature side, Prodigal has a first look deal with Warner Media and a producing partnership with J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot focusing on musically-driven stories. Prodigal also has recently closed a partnership with the Raymond Chandler estate to bring iconic detective Philip Marlowe to the world of graphic novels and tabletop gaming.

Prodigal is repped by Richard Thompson of Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson. Tarquin Pack is repped by Raskind at WME.