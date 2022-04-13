Prime Video Announces ‘The Kids In The Hall’ Premiere; New Canadian Originals Programming Slate

Prime Video announced The Kids in the Hall is set to premiere on May 13 followed by the companion docuseries The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks on May 20.

More premiere dates and a slew of new Canadian originals were also revealed during the Prime Video Presents Canada showcase event in Toronto on Wednesday.

A breakdown of what’s ahead can be found below.

The Sticky—a half-hour series revolving around Ruth Clarke, a tough, supremely competent, middle-aged Canadian maple syrup farmer who’s had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country’s identity—especially now that Canada’s bureaucracy is threatening to take away everything she loves: Her farm, her comatose husband, and her right to freedom.

With the help of Remy Bouchard, a pint-sized local blockhead, and Mike Byrne, an aging low-level mobster, Ruth changes her fate—and transforms the future of her community with the theft of millions of dollars worth of maple syrup.

Brian Donovan and Ed Herro wrote the pilot script and will executive produce and co-showrun alongside Canadian co-showrunner/executive producer Kathryn Borel. Jonathan Levine will direct and executive produce. The series is produced by Blumhouse Founder & CEO Jason Blum’s indie studio Blumhouse Television, Jonathan Levine’s Megamix, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures, and Canadian producers Sphere Media.

The untitled documentary project on The Tragically Hip from director Mike Downie is a multipart docuseries that will feature exclusive, never-before-seen footage, photos, performances, and stories from the band’s long and storied career.

The iconic Canadian comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall—Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson—is back with a new season of their groundbreaking sketch series, featuring new characters, and beloved favorites, with sketches that pack a satirical punch.

The Kids in the Hall is produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Canadian production company Project 10. The series is created, written, and executive produced by Foley, McCulloch, McDonald, McKinney, and Thompson.

Joining the Kids series revival is The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks, a two-part documentary produced by Blue Ant Studios.

Directed by Reg Harkema, the docuseries features interviews with Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Jay Baruchel, Lewis Black, Janeane Garofalo, Eddie Izzard, Mae Martin, Eric McCormack, Lorne Michaels, Mike Myers, Matt Walsh, Reggie Watts, and other industry insiders and fans, and explores how the group’s comedy inspired their peers and subsequent generations of sketch comedians and continues to endure today.

Set in cottage country, The Lake is a 30-minute episodic comedy starring Jordan Gavaris, Julia Stiles, and Madison Shamoun premiering on June 17.

Produced by AMAZE and written and executive produced by Julian Doucet, the series follows Justin (Gavaris) as he returns from living abroad after a break-up with his long-term partner, in the hope of reconnecting with the biological daughter that he gave up for adoption in his teens.

His plans to create new memories with his daughter Billie (Shamoun) at the idyllic lake from his childhood go awry when he finds out his father left the family cottage to his “picture-perfect” stepsister, Maisy-May (Stiles).

Filmed in Montreal and rural Quebec, Three Pines stars Alfred Molina and is based on Canadian author Louise Penny’s New York Times- best-selling Chief Inspector Armand Gamache novels. The series is set to premiere in early 2023.

Three Pines comes from Amazon Studios and is produced by Left Bank Pictures, the Sony Pictures Television-owned production company behind The Crown, with Canadian production company Muse Entertainment providing production services.

From Nathalie Bibeau, the director of The Walrus and the Whistleblower, the Amazon Original docuseries The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith dives into the elaborate and controversial sting operation that was designed to investigate a suspect in the murder of 22-year-old Beverly Lynn Smith—but only ended up raising more questions. The docuseries premieres on May 6.

Featuring host Patrick Huard, LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier?, the Quebec version of the global hit comedy format, will be shot in Montreal this spring and feature a cast of popular French-speaking comedic actors and stand-ups competing to make each other laugh first. The series premiering later this year is produced by Attraction.

The animated series Gary and His Demons follows a cantankerous, aging demon-slayer who has nothing left to lose. Burdened by his “Chosen One” status and backed by a team of specialists he can’t relate to, Gary struggles to remain interested in saving the Earth—a duty he never asked for and doesn’t want.

The series, premiering this fall, is created by Mark Little, who serves as head writer, co-director, and the voice of Gary. Gary and His Demons is produced by Look Mom! Productions, a Blue Ant Media production company.

Katherine McNamara, Jasmine Sky Sarin, Éric Bruneau, and Anthony Timpano will star in the Canadian Amazon Original film Sugar, a Canadian-Mexican co-production from British Columbia-based Sepia Films and Montreal-based Connect3 Media and directed by filmmaker and cinematographer Vic Sarin (Partition).

The feature follows two young influencers who are coaxed by a charming man into joining a luxury vacation aboard a cruise ship bound for Australia. But as they sail through the Caribbean and South Pacific, the dream trip quickly becomes a nightmare when the women find themselves ensnared in a deadly drug smuggling operation.

The film will launch in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand on Prime Video later this year. Cineflix Rights will distribute the film internationally.