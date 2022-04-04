SXSW Audience Award Winner ‘Pretty Problems’ Snapped Up By IFC Films

EXCLUSIVE: Kestrin Pantera’s satirical takedown of the rich elite, Pretty Problems, has been acquired by IFC Films following the pic’s Narrative Spotlight Audience Award win at SXSW. The pic will hit theaters and VOD this year.

IFC is taking all global rights to the pic written by Michael Tennant, Britt Rentschler and Charlotte Ubben, who also star in the movie alongside JJ Nolan, Graham Outerbridge, Alex Klein, Clayton Froning, Katarina Hughes, Vanessa Chester and Amy Maghera. Katya Alexander, Rentschler, Ubben and Tennant also produce.

IFC Films

Lindsay (Rentschler) is as bored with her marriage to Jack (Tennant) as she is working in a boutique — until Cat Flax (Nolan) swoops into the store, showering her with flattery and conspicuous displays of wealth. The pair bond over a bottle of wine, and Lindsay arrives home flushed with excitement about her rich new friend. Jack reluctantly agrees to accept Cat’s invitation for a weekend away, and they jump into a car and drive into another world: of butlers, gift bags, massages and astronomically expensive wine their hosts forget even buying. The movie has been described as White Lotus by way of Schitt’s Creek.

“Kestrin and her team of writers and producers have absolutely nailed the existential crisis of the young and privileged, and the aspiring angst of the people who want to be them in this joyously satirical film that all audiences will enjoy,” IFC Films president Arianna Bocco said. “Its insightful and playful perspective is exactly the kind of independent cinema we want to continue to foster, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome them to the IFC Films family.”

Rentschler added, “IFC Films is a banner that supports independent artists in the most remarkable way. To be working with them to share this film in a post pandemic world, at a time when we believe everyone needs a good laugh, is nothing short of thrilling!”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Scott Shooman, SVP Acquisitions and Productions for IFC Films, with ICM Partners and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

Pantera’s previous Sundance title, the femme dramedy Mother’s Little Helpers, sold to Gravitas.

Pretty Problems is the second movie to get scooped up out of SXSW this year in addition to the Winona Ryder-starrer The Cow, which was acquired by Vertical Entertainment.