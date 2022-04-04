You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Pretty Little Liars’ Alumna Sasha Pieterse Signs With Paradigm

Sasha Pieterse
Raul Romo

EXCLUSIVE: Pretty Little Liars and The Perfectionists alumna Sasha Pieterse has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas.

Best known for her starring role as Alison DiLaurentis on the hit Freeform series Pretty Little Liars and spinoff The Perfectionists, for which she won two Teen Choice awards, Pieterse will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix feature film Ivy & Bean, based on Annie Barrows’ bestselling book series.

On the film side, Pieterse co-starred as Japonica Fenway in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Inherent Vice, opposite Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Short. Additional feature credits include the 2018 Lionsgate pic The Honor List, produced by Zoe Saldana, and her starring role in the Netflix feature Coin Heist. She also starred in the indie comedy G.B.F (Gay Best Friend), which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and in Burning Bodhi opposite Kaley Cuoco.

Her cookbook Sasha in Good Taste was published by Dey Street Books in October 2019.

Pieterse, who has 13.8 million followers on Instagram, continues to be repped by 111 Media and Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman.

