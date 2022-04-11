‘Portlandia’s Carrie Brownstein To Direct ‘Witness Protection’ Starring Annie Murphy For MRC And Alloy Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Brownstein is set to direct MRC Film’s upcoming comedy Witness Protection, starring Emmy winner Annie Murphy, who will also executive produce. The film reunites Murphy with writers Rupinder Gill and David West Read of the Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek, who will write and executive produce the film. Producers include Becky Sloviter and Elysa Dutton and Leslie Morgenstein through Alloy Entertainment, who has been developing the project since its conception.

The pic centers on a woman who has always defined herself by her romantic relationships, but when she is forced to enter witness protection, she must try to figure out who she really is for the first time while maintaining her cover and keeping the criminals at bay.

Brownstein is best known for her work as co-creator, writer and star of the critically acclaimed sketch-comedy series Portlandia. The show aired for eight seasons, winning her both a Peabody and a WGA Award. Brownstein’s work on the show garnered her eight Primetime Emmy nominations in the categories of Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series. She is a founding member of the seminal punk rock band Sleater-Kinney and author of the New York Times best-seller, Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl: A Memoir.

Brownstein is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners