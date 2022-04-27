‘Poppy Playtime’: Mob Games, Studio71 Developing Horror Film Based On Video Game

EXCLUSIVE: Mob Games is partnering with Studio71 to develop and produce a film based on its popular video game, Poppy Playtime—one the companies hope will be the first in a horror franchise.

The first installment of Poppy Playtime was released by Mob Games in October of 2021. In the game, a former employee of Playtime Co. receives a cryptic message on a VHS tape. The tape prompts him to revisit an abandoned Playtime toy factory following the mysterious disappearance of their entire staff, which happened 10 years prior. From that point forward, the goal of the game is to explore the factory by solving various puzzles while avoiding terrifying enemies in order to uncover the mystery of what happened to the missing staff. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 was announced this month, with its launch video making it to #3 on YouTube’s trending page.

Studio71 is fast-tracking the project and is already out to filmmakers to create the story based in the Poppy Playtime universe. Mob Games and Studio71 are also in early talks to bring aboard prolific producer Roy Lee (The Lego Movie, It). The feature film deal is an expansion of the relationship between Studio71 and Mob Games who, for the past six years, have collaborated on four YouTube channels—which count 10.2 million subscribers.

“We never could have imagined that this game would become as popular as it is with such an enormous and ever-growing legion of fans,” said Mob Games’ President & CEO, Zach Belanger. “We are so excited to deliver the next chapter of our game and beyond excited to work with Studio71 to transform Poppy into a feature film. It’s going to be a great ride!”

“We’re thrilled to be partnered with such an incredible team in Mob Games and their breakout game, Poppy Playtime,” added Studio71’s President of Scripted Content, Michael Schreiber. “Their vision for this game is a vivid tapestry that allows the space for feature films that don’t retread on the narrative’s gameplay. Fans of this franchise are in store for a new storyline that stands alone as its own terrifying and gripping saga.”

Poppy Playtime joins a growing slate of scripted programming from Studio71, which also includes Hulu’s Plus One, starring Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid; the Facebook Watch show Real Bros of Simi Valley, created by and starring Jimmy Tatro, which has just completed its third season; and the forthcoming Shudder-financed series V/H/S 94—the latest installment of the V/H/S horror franchise.

Studio71’s deal with Mob Games was overseen by Schreiber, Development Exec Joe Hodorowicz and Senior Director of Talent Partnerships Oran O’Carroll.