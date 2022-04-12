‘Poor Greg Drowning’ Director Jeffrey Scott Collins Signs With Stride Management; Gregg Daniel Inks With Anonymous Content

EXCUSIVE: Jeffrey Scott Collins, director, writer and producer of the romantic comedy Poor Greg Drowning, has signed with Stride Management for representation.

Poor Greg Drowning was acquired and released by Comedy Dynamics after it played at 26 festivals, garnering 13 awards including Best Picture, Best Comedy, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director. The film, narrated by Cedric the Entertainer, is about a love addict named Greg, played by Graham Sibley, whose girlfriend left him for their couples therapist.

In addition to developing his slate of film and TV projects, Collins is also working on his follow-up feature, a dark heist noir comedy set in Los Angeles. Collins co-wrote the script, and will also be directing and producing the film through his This Seems Reel Entertainment banner.

Prior to Poor Greg Drowning, Collins wrote, directed and produced two 30-minute short films, 10 Years Later (2012) and Let It Bleed (2010).

Collins began his film and TV career in finance, before transitioning into Creative Services at HBO. He then worked as a director’s assistant for Victor Levin on 5 to 7, Luke Greenfield on Let’s Be Cops, and John Hamburg on Why Him? Collins ran Greenfield’s development company, WideAwake, and also worked in development for Hamburg’s Particular Pictures. He then worked in feature development at Hasbro/Allspark Studios, and ran Film & TV at Scondo Productions.

Collins continues to be repped by attorney Jackie Eckhouse of Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes Law Co.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Insecure alum Gregg Daniel has signed with Anonymous Content for representation in the U.S., joining his longtime manager James Jolly.

Brooklyn-born Daniel has appeared in over 100 TV and film projects including True Blood, True Detective, Spider-Man 3, Truth or Dare?, For Life and more. He recurred on HBO’s Insecure playing Molly Carter’s dad for its five-season run.

Alongside acting on the big and small screens, Daniel also appeared onstage in various plays. He is an award-winning theatre director whose honors include the NAACP Theatre Award for Best Directing for his production of Fences at the International City Theater.

Gregg continues to be repped by by BBR Talent Agency and BRS/Gage Talent Agency.