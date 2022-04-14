‘Poker Face’: Stephanie Hsu Joins Natasha Lyonne-Rian Johnson Peacock Series

Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) has been cast opposite Natasha Lyonne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Peacock’s Poker Face, a mystery drama series from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television.

Details of Hsu’s role, as well as plot details of the series are being kept under wraps.

This marks the first TV series for Knives Out and Star Wars filmmaker Johnson who is the creator, writer and director of Poker Face and will also executive produce alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company’s television president Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne also will serve as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures. The company’s Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce.

Hsu can currently be seen on the big screen in A24’s Everything, Everywhere All at Once and will next be seen co-starring in Lionsgate’s Untitled Adele Lim film.

She also can currently be seen recurring on the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, in which she portrays Mei Lin, the provocative love interest to Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) estranged husband, Joel (Michael Zegen). Her role in Amazon’s hit comedy series earned her and her co-stars a SAG Award in 2020 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Hsu also has appeared in series including The Path (Hulu), Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix) and Girl Code (MTV). She’s repped by WME, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.