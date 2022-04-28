‘Tiny Planet’ Producer Plimsoll Promotes Martha Holmes To Supercharge Science Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Plimsoll Productions, producer of AppleTV+’s Tiny Planet and Netflix’s Animal, is supercharging its science slate by promoting Martha Holmes to Chief Creative Officer of Natural History and Science.

Former Blue Planet producer Holmes, who is exec-ing upcoming Disney+ series On the Edge with Alex Honnold amongst others, moves up from Head of Natural History, having joined Plimsoll from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit (NHU) when it was launched by Grant Mansfield almost a decade ago.

Reporting to Mansfield, Holmes’ new department has 150 staff, a vast number for an independent production company.

She will continue to oversee natural history while helming Plimsoll’s push deeper into science and takes a place on the Plimsoll Board as one of three Executive Directors.

Most recently, she has been instrumental in creating the Benedict Cumberbatch-narrated/James Cameron-produced Super/Natural for Disney+ and National Geographic’s Great Migrations.

“Martha is one of the most esteemed and innovative players in the unscripted space and has redefined natural history and wildlife entertainment,” said Mansfield. “She and I now see a huge new opportunity to bring these skills to the popular science space.”

Plimsoll is in production with 20 series and occupies 13% of the global natural history market share, according to recent research conducted independently, just behind the NHU’s 17%.

Other shows include ABC’s The Women of 9/11, Fox’s Lion Queen and Channel 4 format Good With Wood.