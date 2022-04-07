Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart, Outdoing Netflix’s ‘The Adam Project’ In High-Profile Movie Duel

Pixar’s Turning Red, the studio’s latest animated feature to be re-routed to Disney+ from movie theaters, topped Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart in its debut.

The film collected 1.7 billion minutes of viewing, easily outdistancing Netflix’s The Adam Project, which premiered the same day (March 11) and drew 1.36 billion minutes to rank No. 4.

Netflix’s five-season medieval drama The Last Kingdom and new thriller series Pieces of Her finished second and third, respectively, for the period of March 7 to 13. Nielsen measures viewing via a TV set for Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The Adam Project, which reteams star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, doesn’t need to be a smash in the U.S. to prove its value. It has already been minted as one of Netflix’s most-watched films ever on a global basis. According to the company’s self-reported numbers, the film ranks No. 5 all-time, with 227.2 million hours of streaming in its first 28 days.

Similar to Encanto (which remains in the top 10 nearly three months after it hit streaming), Turning Red’s audience was 40% multicultural and 43% ages 2 to 11, per Nielsen. Befitting the central mythology and storyline, its viewers were twice as likely to be from Asian homes.

Pieces of Her is based on the New York Times bestseller by Karin Slaughter, and from the producers of Big Little Lies and The Undoing. Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote star in the twist-filled, eight-episode drama. About 80% of viewers were over 35 and two-thirds of them were female, Nielsen said.

Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, whose Season 4 finale began streaming March 11, came in eighth for the week with 702 million minutes of streaming across its 34 total episodes.

Here is the full top 10:

Turning Red (Disney+) – film, 1.701 billion minutes of viewing

The Last Kingdom (Netflix) – 46 episodes, 1.423B min.

Pieces Of Her (Netflix) – 8 eps., 1.415B min.

The Adam Project (Netflix) – film, 1.36B min.

Inventing Anna (Netflix) – 9 eps., 812M min.

Good Girls (Netflix) – 44 eps., 790M min.

Encanto (Disney+) – film, 783M min.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) – 34 eps., 702M min.

Love Is Blind (Netflix) – 25 eps., 689M min.

NCIS (Netflix) – 354 eps., 678M min.