First Wind Film Development To Adapt Rick Bleiweiss’ Blackstone Novel ‘Pignon Scorbion And The Barbershop Detectives’ For TV

EXCLUSIVE: First Wind Film Development has optioned TV rights to Rick Bleiweiss’ recently published debut mystery novel Pignon Scorbion and the Barbershop Detectives, with Brendan Deneen and Josh Stanton of Blackstone Publishing attached to produce the adaptation.

The book is set in 1910, in the small English municipality of Haxford, which has a new Chief Police Inspector. At first, the dapper and unflappable Pignon Scorbion, a Brit of Egyptian and Haitian descent, strikes something of an odd figure among the locals. But it isn’t long before Haxford finds itself very much in need of a detective. Investigating a trio of crimes whose origins span half a century, Scorbion interviews a parade of people with potential motives, but with every apparent clue, new surprises come to light. And just as it seems nothing can derail Scorbion, in walks Thelma Smith—dazzling, whip-smart, and newly single. Has Scorbion finally met his match?

Bleiweiss spent the majority of his career in the music industry as a recording artist, Grammy-nominated producer, recorded songwriter and record label senior executive, working with superstar acts and contributing to film soundtracks. He has written numerous newspaper columns and magazine articles, had chapters in anthologies, and has a story in the upcoming collection Hotel California. He is a member of the International Thriller Writers, Mystery Writers of America, Historical Novel Society, and the Pacific Northwest Writers Association, among other organizations.

First Wind Film Development focuses on new premium content origination and package development for producers and authors. Based in the EU and UK, and formed in 2016 by three colleagues formerly working with United Artists Europe, the company developed the recently released feature documentary Meeting Gorbachev, on the life of Mikhail Gorbachev, directed by Werner Herzog and André Singer. FWFD has multiple projects in development for different film and TV markets, including Those Bloody Women, based on activist Emily Hobhouse’s 1902 memoir, The Brunt of War—an authentic insight into the life and suffering of women and children in the Boer War.

Deneen is a former Scott Rudin Productions and Miramax/Dimension exec who recently joined Blackstone and launched its in-house film and TV division, which currently has projects in development with Netflix, Paramount, Amblin, Roadside Attractions, Genre Arts, 6th & Idaho and Makeready.

One of the largest independent audiobook publishers in the U.S., Blackstone’s catalog counts over 13,000 audiobook titles from such authors as Ayn Rand, Gabriel García Márquez, Pablo Neruda, C.S. Lewis, Don Winslow and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Its print and eBook imprint releases count over 80 titles a year by both new and established writers including James Clavell, Rex Pickett, P.C. Cast, Catherine Coulter, Norman Reedus and Karin Slaughter.

Bleiweiss is repped by Nicole Resciniti at the Seymour Agency.