Donald Trump Walks Out On Piers Morgan Interview In Promo For New Series ‘Uncensored’

Nothing like a past-presidential walkout to plug a new interview series.

Rupert Murdoch’s Talk TV has released a promo for Piers Morgan Uncensored, in which the titular host sits down with former POTUS Donald Trump. But the self-proclaimed “most explosive interview of the year” didn’t go as planned — or did it?

Watch the clip, which is fueled by some oddly intense background music, below.

“I think I’m a very nice man,” Trump posits. “Much more honest than you, actually.” Oooh, burn.

Cut to Morgan saying, likely with an edit, “It was a free and fair election — you lost.”

“Only a fool would think that,” Trump says.

“You think I’m a fool?” the host asks.

“I do now, yeah.”

Trump then gets blustery in the promo, as he is known to do when an interviewer veers into spotlight-stealing. The clip ends with the ex-president mumbling, “Very dishonest,” as he saunters off the set.

Billed as “a fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interview,” Piers Morgan Uncensored debuts Monday. In a first-of-a-kind move, the 60-minute show will be streamed live across Murdoch’s platforms including Fox Nation in the U.S. and Sky News Australia, along with the soon-to-launch British channel that is being positioned as a competitor to BBC News, Sky News and GB News.

Morgan is a former CNN host and anti-woke warrior who quit his job on Good Morning Britain amid a controversy over on-air comments he made about Meghan Markle. Trump is the former host of NBC’s The Apprentice.

