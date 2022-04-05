‘Physical’: Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On Apple TV+, First Photos

Apple TV+ has set a June premiere date for the Season 2 premiere of its praised dark comedy series Physical. The streamer also released first-look photos of the new season (see above and below).

Starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne, from creator, writer and EP Annie Weisman, the 10-episode second season will premiere with the first episode on June 3, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Season two finds our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path. She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else. And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.

As previously announced, The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett joins the Season 2 cast as Vincent ‘Vinnie’ Green,” a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru, and pioneer of the late-night infomercial. Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci and Paul Sparks round out the ensemble cast.

Physical is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Weisman also serves as showrunner. Stephanie Laing directs and also serves as executive producer long with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Craig Gillespie and Byrne.