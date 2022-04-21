Phil Rosenthal’s ‘Naked Lunch’ Podcast From SiriusXM’s Stitcher Hosting Ray Romano, Jimmy Kimmel, Elaine May

EXCLUSIVE: Naked Lunch, the first podcast hosted by Phil Rosenthal (Everybody Loves Raymond) and from SiriusXM’s Stitcher, has lined up its inaugural set of guests. Former Raymond stars Brad Garrett and Ray Romano will join Rosenthal and co-host David Wild, along with Brad Paisley, Elaine May, Jimmy Kimmel, Nancy Silverton, Paul Reiser, Roy Choi, and others.
The podcast is available on Stitcher, SiriusXM’s mobile app, along with all major podcast platforms. It will drop May 12.
Naked Lunch is executive produced by Chris Bannon (Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend), Josephine Martorana (LeVar Burton Reads, Science Rules! with Bill Nye), and Matt Gourley (Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Superego). Additional support provided by Stitcher producer Mark McConville.
The show’s official trailer is below.
