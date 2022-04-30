Pete Davidson isn’t avoiding his hot-button issues. In his first stand-up comedy set in three years, the Saturday Night Live star made a few Kanye West observations during his stint Thursday at the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl.

Davidson talked about his much-publicized relationship with Kim Kardashian, including the Kanye West attacks on him personally. He compared West’s social media barbs to the infamous Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars slap.