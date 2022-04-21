CAA Signs ‘Lead Me Home’ & ‘Rebel Hearts’ Director Pedro Kos

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Pedro Kos (Lead Me Home) has signed with CAA for representation.

Kos is an Emmy winner who most recent directed the Netflix pic Lead Me Home with Jon Shenk, watching it land an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Short Subject. Shot over the course of three years in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, the short examines the epidemic of homelessness in America with a show-don’t-tell approach, featuring candid testimonials from those who rest their heads in shelters, tent cities, and anywhere a night’s sleep can be found.

Kos’ most recent documentary feature Rebel Hearts, which he wrote, directed and edited, premiered in U.S. Documentary Competition at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The film looking at Los Angeles’ Sisters of the Immaculate Heart—nuns who challenged the patriarchal conventions of the Catholic Church 50 years ago and are still taking a stand today—was released worldwide by Discovery+.

Kos also wrote and produced the BAFTA- and Emmy-nominated documentary The Great Hack, alongside Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer. That Netflix original about the Cambridge Analytica scandal premiered at Sundance in 2019.

Additional credits include editing Noujaim’s Academy Award-nominated film The Square, which earned him an Emmy for Best Editing in a Non-Fiction Program, and co-directing Bending the Arc with Kief Davidson.

The Brazilian native received his B.A. in Theater Directing from Yale University and continues to be represented by Aaron Kogan Management.