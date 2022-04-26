Peacock Renews ‘Wolf Like Me’ With Isla Fisher & Josh Gad

Peacock has given a thumbs up to a second season of the half-hour romantic dramedy Wolf Like Me starring Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers) and Josh Gad (Frozen). It’s from Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters).

“We are over the moon that Wolf Like Me’s unique and high-stakes love story resonated so strongly with Peacock viewers,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement. “Josh and Isla’s critically-acclaimed performances in this beloved romantic dramedy were exquisite and we can’t wait to see what Abe Forsythe and our partners at Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content come up with for season two.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to continue Mary and Gary’s story into the next phase of their relationship, especially considering the stakes couldn’t be higher,” added Forsythe, who created, executive produces and directs the series, in a statement. “Knowing we have an audience invested in their story is a dream come true for us. Our crew is already having a lot of fun building on what we created with season one, I can’t wait for everyone to experience it alongside our characters.”

Here’s the logline from season one, which dropped in January with six episodes: “Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.”

The series is executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories, and Isla Fisher. It’s produced in partnership with Endeavor Content and Stan.

Besides Wolf Like Me, Peacock has given second season renewals to Girls5eva, Rutherford Falls, One of Us is Lying, We are Lady Parts and Bel-Air.