Patrick Carlin, Brother Of George Carlin And Comedy Writer, Dies At 90

Patrick Carlin, author, actor, podcaster, comedy writer and brother of stand-up legend George Carlin, has died. He was 90.

Carlin’s death was confirmed by Kelly Carlin, daughter of George Carlin, yesterday via Twitter.

“My dear Uncle Patrick has moved onto the spirit world. He’s currently spinning tunes, smoking a jay with my Aunt Marlane and shooting the shit with his brother. He was a philosopher and a tough mofo all wrapped up in one,” Kelly wrote in a tribute to her uncle.

My dear Uncle Patrick has moved onto the spirit world. He’s currently spinning tunes, smoking a jay w/my Aunt Marlane and shooting the shit w/ his brother. He was a philosopher & a tough mofo all wrapped up in one. pic.twitter.com/DyY0WupZGv — Kelly Carlin (@kelly_carlin) April 17, 2022

Patrick Carlin wrote for 1994’s The George Carlin Show, the one-season Fox sitcom that starred the namesake stand-up comic, and is credited as the voice for the audiobook version of George’s memoir titled Last Words. He also appeared in films The Headless Nun (2012) and Live From The NYPL: A Tribute To George Carlin (2010).

Carlin also wrote several books: Highway 23: The Unrepentant (2007), Quien F!#kin’ Sabe? (2012) and recently Quinn’s Bar And Grill (2019).

He was also known as a radio personality, working at LA’s KROQ several decades ago.

Recently, Carlin hosted a podcast named Patrick’s Hollywood-Stock Connection.

Carlin lived over twenty years in Woodstock, New York with his wife Marlene. After she passed a year ago, Carlin relocated to Los Angeles to be with his sons, Patrick Carlin and Dennis Carlin.