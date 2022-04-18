Paramount Lands Rights To Bestselling Novel ‘Nevermoor’ With Michael Gracey Attached To Direct

Paramount Pictures has acquired rights to the bestselling novel Nevermoor, with Michael Gracey attached to direct the musical adaptation. Gracey is creating original music for the film, with Drew Goddard adapting and producing alongside Sarah Esberg via their Goddard Textiles.

The original novel was penned by Jessica Townsend and tells the story of Morrigan Crow, a girl born on the unluckiest day and blamed for all local misfortune, from hailstorms to heart attacks. Morrigan’s curse dooms her to die on her next birthday. But in a narrow escape, she is spirited away by a man called Jupiter North to the magical city of Nevermoor. Morrigan has a chance to escape her fate and join the Wundrous Society, an elite group of remarkable people with remarkable talents — but only if she can triumph over hundreds of other children in a series of difficult, dangerous trials.

Gracey became one of the more sought directors following the massive box office success of 2017’s The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman. The film grossed more than $400 million worldwide and its soundtrack became one of the bestselling albums of that year.

The director has a number of films he has been developing in recent years including a Jim Henson biopic Muppet Man. He is repped by CAA.

Townsend is repped by CAA on behalf of Gemma Cooper of The Bent Agency, and Goddard and Goddard Textiles are repped by UTA.

The Ankler first reported Gracey news.