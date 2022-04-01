‘Panhandle’: Forrest Goodluck Joins Spectrum & Roku Dramedy As Series Rounds Out Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Forrest Goodluck has joined Nick Stoller and Carla Kettner’s Florida dramedy Panhandle in a lead role alongside a slew of series regulars.

The Spectrum Originals and Roku series has also added series regulars including Clue’s Lesley Ann Warren, Hacks and Women is Losers actor Lorenza Izzo, Black Lightning’s Wallace Smith, 24’s Glenn Morshower.

They star alongside Luke Kirby, who plays Bell Prescott, and Tiana Okoye, who stars as Cammie Lorde.

Separately, Melanie Minichino, who featured in the last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, joins in a recurring role.

Panhandle follows an eccentric, agoraphobic arm-chair detective with a reluctant traffic cop in a series that showcases community, connection, and only-in-Florida characters. Together, Prescott and Lorde wrestle with personal demons, shocking twists and a few Florida gators on their journey to heal themselves and their town.

Goodluck plays Checotah, the local delivery guy and consummate stoner, who remembers everything that everybody orders. Checotah has formed a friendship with the agoraphobic Bell after delivering many packages to his property, and on one such delivery he gets inadvertently sucked into the investigation of the murdered man on Bell’s property.

He previously starred in The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Cherry, The Liberator and The Revenant as well as nabbing the lead in the upcoming Pet Sematary prequel for Paramount+.

Izzo plays Vida, Bell’s beautiful and complicated Cuban-American wife, whose family runs a rum company and who’s carrying a secret of her own.

Smith plays Dr. Otis, the local doctor working in Boggsville, Florida – at least until he can pay off his student loans and open a Botox clinic in Atlanta. Otis is concerned that Bell, ignoring his agoraphobia to go out in the world, is going to work himself into a heart attack.

Morshower plays Sheriff Grant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff and Cammie’s boss. Grant and Cammie get off on the wrong foot, especially when Grant learns that she’s working with Bell – with whom the Sheriff has a lot of beef.

Warren plays Millicent Prescott, Bell’s Florida grande dame of a mother. After losing her husband, Bell’s father, six years ago, Millicent has devoted herself to taking care of her traumatized and agoraphobic son – holing herself up with him in their massive Florida estate. Millicent is fairly fearless and knows her way around a shotgun, which she’ll point at either a gator or an irritating police officer.

Minichino plays Darby Hix, an ex-stripper and the town’s certified pest exterminator. Darby takes her new business very seriously. She’s smart and witty, and an old friend of Bell’s from high school.

