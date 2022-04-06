Producing Partners Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez & Fiona Howe Rudin Launch P3 Productions For Live Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez and Fiona Howe Rudin announced today the launch of P3 Productions, describing the new venture as an artist-driven producing team dedicated to building productions from the ground level to uplift new voices and communities.

“We’re thrilled to combine our passion for the entertainment industry and drive as creative producers with the launch of P3 Productions,” said the partners in a joint statement. “Since our very first meeting, we felt the potential in our partnership to build thought-provoking stories with artists we admire and respect. From Broadway-bound musicals, reimagined classics, and theatre for young audiences, we’re excited to develop productions that invite new communities to our process and expand the power of live entertainment.”

P3 Productions’ current projects in development include Gun & Powder (World Premiere: Signature Theatre 2020), How to Dance in Ohio (Upcoming World Premiere: Syracuse Stage, Fall 2022), Midsummer, Bradical, and two additional projects in development with John Leguizamo and Shakina Nayfack.

Other Co-Producer/Investors Broadway/Touring credits include Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!, A Christmas Carol, Be More Chill, The Kite Runner, A Strange Loop (with A Choir Full Productions), and others. P3 is a supporter and frequently collaborates with New 42/The New Victory Theater, The Industry Standard Group, TYA/USA, CO/LAB Theater Group, and Edify / Harriet Tubman Effect, Theatre Producers of Color, and The BringAbout by Jennifer Jancuska.

Producing partners Holtzman and Lopez met as college freshmen at Syracuse University, and first began collaborating with producer Howe Rudin in the spring of 2019 on the new musical Gun & Powder. Together, they premiered the sold-out production at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia as part of Signature’s 30th anniversary season. Additional P3 Productions staff includes Assistant Producer Keara Moon and Business Manager Nate Koch.