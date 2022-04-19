Original ‘Star Wars’ Action-Adventure Video Game In The Works From Lucasfilm, Skydance New Media

Skydance New Media and Lucasfilm are teaming to develop a new Star Wars game.

Revealed Tuesday by New Media’s Amy Hennig, Skydance will work with Lucasfilm to develop and produce “a richly cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story in the legendary Star Wars galaxy.” News of the Star Wars project comes several months after Skydance New Media unveiled the development of a Marvel game back in October.

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” said Hennig, President of Skydance New Media. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

Added Douglas Reilly, VP of Lucasfilm Games: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure. Their vision for making inviting, cinematic interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right.”

This is the second significant project announced for the game studio, which was formed by Hennig, known for her work on Naughty Dog titles Uncharted and Jak and Daxter, and veteran producer Julian Beak. Since launching in 2019 New Media has enlisted a team of developers with decades of experience in the action and adventure gaming worlds. The studio has also assembled a diverse team of creative consultants from the worlds of film, television and comics.

While the in-development project marks Skydance New Media’s second significant initiative, Star Wars has been in gaming for many years with the likes the Lego Star Wars franchise, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Battlefront, among others.