Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’ Adds Nancy Travis, Tamala Jones & More

EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Travis (The Kominsky Method), Tamala Jones (Rebel), Emily Mitchell (What We Do in the Shadows), Skywalker Hughes (Joe Pickett), Drew Powell (The Unbreakable Boy) and Amy Acker (9-11: Lone Star) have signed on to star alongside Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson in Kingdom Story Company’s film Ordinary Angels, which Lionsgate will distribute.

The film set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter.

Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, and wrote the most recent draft of the script with Jon Erwin. Meg Tilly and Kelly Fremon Craig penned an earlier draft. Kingdom Story Company’s Kevin Downes, Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin are producing alongside Stampede Ventures’ Jon Berg, Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee, Stolen Sky Productions’ Dave Matthews and Johnathan Dorfman, and Green Hummingbird Entertainment’s David Beal and Sarah Johnson. Chelsea Kujawa and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the project for Lionsgate, along with Business Affairs executive Phil Strina.

Travis is known for roles in such series as The Kominsky Method and Mr. Mercedes, and films ranging from So I Married an Axe Murderer to Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, among many others. Jones co-starred in the recent film What Men Want, and has been seen on such series as The Rookie, 9-11: Lone Star, Rebel and Castle.

Mitchell will also soon be seen in Sarah Polley’s film Women Talking, having previously appeared on What We Do in the Shadows and the web series Creepy Bits. Hughes is best known for her role as Sheridan Pickett on the Spectrum original series, Joe Pickett.

Powell will also soon be seen in Kingdom Story Company’s drama The Unbreakable Boy, starring Zachary Levi. He was a series regular on Gotham, landed recurring roles on Ray Donovan, Hightown and Coyote, and can currently be seen on Young Sheldon. Acker has appeared on such series as 9-1-1: Lone Star and Suits, and will also soon be seen in The Unbreakable Boy.

Travis is represented by Innovative Artists and Greenlight Management and Production; Jones by APA and Alchemy Entertainment; Mitchell by Ritter Talent Agency; Hughes by Vanderwerff Talent and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Powell by Artists & Representatives and Untitled Entertainment; and Acker by APA, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.