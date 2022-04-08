Or Ben-Melech, Faith Omole & Aaron Poole Sign With The Rosenzweig Group

EXCLUSIVE: The Rosenzweig Group is expanding its international client list, with the additions of actors Or Ben-Melech, Faith Omole and Aaron Poole.

Israeli actor Ben-Melech is known for his work on HBO’s limited series Our Boys, which won 14 Israeli Academy of Film and Television awards and received a Peabody Award nomination. He earned an Israeli Academy Award nomination for best actor for his leading role in the first season of Yes Studios’ Magpie and will next be seen in Season 2. Also upcoming for Ben-Melech is Terrence Malik’s The Way of the Wind. He continues to be repped by Shaked & Perri in Israel.

British actor Omole stars as Bisma in the new Peacock/Channel 4 series We Are Lady Parts. She recently played Hermia in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Globe Theatre and guest starred on ITV’s Endeavour. Her previous stage work includes a starring role in the West End production of Oscar Wilde’s classic An Ideal Husband at the Vaudeville Theatre, followed by the lead role of Viola in the Royal Exchange’s production of Twelfth Night. Omole also played a leading role in the new musical Standing At The Sky’s Edge at Sheffield Theatres early last year. She most recently starred in Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parker’s White Noise at the Bridge Theatre. Omole is repped by United Agents in the UK.

Canadian actor Poole most recently starred in the CBS/Roku series Most Dangerous Game alongside Christoph Waltz. His film work has been recognized by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television for his leading roles in This Beautiful City and Strange Empire. He starred opposite Kiefer and Donald Sutherland in Forsaken, in the Bowie biopic Stardust, and in cult favorites The Empty Man and The Void. Other television credits include series regular roles in Tom Fontana’s Copper, Netflix’s Strange Empire, as well as numerous guest spots on shows such as Schitt’s Creek, American Gods and Condor. Poole made his directorial debut with the short film Oracle which premiered at TIFF 2019 and went on to screen at Slamdance 2020, Busan and Palm Springs. Next, he will be directing his first feature Dada which explores great personal change through the lens of a father-daughter relationship in crisis, set to shoot in late 2022. Poole is repped by Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates in Canada.