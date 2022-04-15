Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Adds Olivia Thirlby

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Thirlby is joining the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan’s feature film Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Cillian Murphy stars as Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the creation of the atomic bomb. Details with regard to the characters Denham and Zuckerman are playing have not been disclosed. Nolan is directing from his own screenplay and producing alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. Pic hits theaters on July 21, 2023. Production is taking place in New Mexico, California and New Jersey.

Thirlby joins a massive ensemble that also includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Olli Haaskivi, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, Michael Angarano, Guy Burnet, Danny Deferrari, Matthias Schweighöfer, Gary Oldman, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Devon Bostick, Trond Fausa, Christopher Denham and Josh Zuckerman.

Thirlby’s most recent credits include FX’s Y: The Last Man and Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q. Her feature credits include Juno, United 93, No Strings Attached, The Darkest Hour, The Wedding Ringer, White Orchid and Above the Shadows.

